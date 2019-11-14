NEW YORK POST:

A New Jersey man was sentenced this week to a day in the slammer for buying an illegal $6,800 tiger skin rug to decorate his “safari room,” according to prosecutors and a new report.

Loren Varga, 62, of Franklin Township, bought the rug and traveled across state lines to the Keystone State to receive it, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, William M. McSwain, said in a statement.

Varga pleaded guilty in July to one count of violating the Endangered Species Act and one count of violating the Lacey Act, which bans trafficking in illegal wildlife, McSwain said.

He was sentenced on Tuesday to one day in jail, two years’ supervised release and a $1,500 fine, the prosecutor said.

Years earlier, Varga had attempted to buy another illegal tiger pelt and was warned by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service that the act was a crime, according to McSwain.

But that didn’t stop him from seeking out his second rug, officials said.