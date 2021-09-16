NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

A man riding a Bronx subway train with his 4-year-old daughter was spat on and threatened with a knife after he complained about a passenger smoking marijuana, startling video released by police Thursday shows. The 35-year-old dad was on a Manhattan-bound D train when he asked a man seated near him to stop smoking about 3:20 p.m. Sept. 5, cops said. The pothead flipped out and screamed at the father and daughter, spat at them, and then threatened to stab them with a small knife he whipped out of his backpack. The father grabbed his daughter and got off the train at the Fordham Road station, cops said. The smoker remained on the train. Another straphanger recorded the clash on his cellphone. Cops released that video Thursday and asked the public’s help identifying and tracking down the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

