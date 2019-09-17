NEW YORK POST:

An Italian soldier was stabbed in the neck Tuesday by an attacker brandishing a pair of scissors in front of Milan’s central train station — and later shouting “Alahu Akbar,” according to a report.

The man fled after the unprovoked attack shortly after 10:45 a.m. in Piazza Duca d’Aosta and ran toward Via Vittor Pisani but was stopped by paramilitary Carabinieri police officers, according to Milano Today.

He apparently shouted “Allahu Akbar!” — Arabic for “God is great!” — as he was being arrested, the news outlet reported.

An investigation was launched to determine if the attack was terrorism-related.

The 34-year-old soldier was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.