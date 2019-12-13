NEW YORK POST:

A thug punched a 5-year-old boy in the face and attacked an 11-year-old in a Target store in California.

Jeff Hardcastle, 51, has been sentenced to nine years behind bars for the unprovoked and brutal assault, which knocked the youngest boy off his feet.

In the disturbing CCTV footage, the two youngsters were in the video games section when Hardcastle launched his attack.

After he hit the first child, he marched up to the 5-year-old and smacked him in the face, sending him flying across the aisle.

A passer-by ran to the child and grabbed him by one arm and one leg and pulled him away from his attacker.

Officers suspect Hardcastle was on drugs by the way he was behaving.