Man murdered in Tel Aviv terror attack, shooter killed on site

Tel Aviv city inspector Chen Amir was killed in a terror shooting in the popular pedestrian mall Nahalat Binyamin in Tel Aviv on Saturday afternoon, Israel Police said.

Amir was married and had three daughters, and his family agreed to donate his organs.

Amir and his colleague were patrolling on motorcycles when they noticed a suspicious person on the popular mall packed with cafes and restaurants and approached him, police said.

The suspect initially refused to answer their calls, and as the pair got off their motorcycles, the man pulled out a handgun and opened fire toward the guards, shooting Amir in the head and critically injuring him. The other guard responded swiftly and killed the terrorist who was identified as 22-year-old Kamal Abu Ahmed from the town of Rumannah near Jenin. Abu Ahmed was a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization and had been wanted by Israeli security forces for the past six months for terrorist activity in the Jenin refugee camp.

Early Sunday morning, Israeli security forces entered Rumannah to take measurements of Abu Ahmed’s home in preparation for its possible demolition. One Palestinian was arrested as the forces operated in the town, according to Palestinian reports.

Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai arrived at the scene and said the terrorist left a note saying he would be a martyr. Hamas later praised the attack and said it was a natural consequence of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

The guard who shot the terrorist told Shabtai that “He didn’t make eye contact as we approached him on our motorcycles that make noise, which increased our suspicions.”

