A man lunged at the gunman who killed 10 Black people in a mass shooting at a supermarket during his sentencing hearing in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, causing the courtroom to be cleared and the hearing to be temporarily halted.

Payton Gendron, who pleaded guilty to carrying out the attack at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., in May, was formally sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Before his sentencing, relatives of the victims had the opportunity to give impact statements.

One of them — Barbara Massey, whose 72-year-old sister, Katherine Massey, was killed in the massacre — began hers by addressing Gendron directly.

