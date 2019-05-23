NEW YORK POST:

A trip to the dentist cost a healthy British dad both of his arms and legs after a tiny cut in his gum gave him sepsis, reports said.

Tom Ray told an audience in a speech Wednesday about how, in 1999, he was a successful banker and in the process of setting up a business with his pregnant wife, Nicola, when he got sick.

“I had visited the dentist a few days before and they nicked my gum with one of those sharp instruments they use to scrap tartar away,” he said Wednesday, according to The Sun.

“It coincided with a bout of flu and that’s how I believe it was contracted.”

It took doctors at a local hospital over five hours to figure out he had contracted sepsis, a life-threatening complication of an infection.

“The real problem is the delay in getting blood test results back. That took many, many hours,” he said. “By the time they were returned showing clear sepsis, it was far too late. Sepsis will kill you within a few hours.”

Ray spent months in an induced coma and woke up with both his arms and legs amputated.