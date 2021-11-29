IJR:

A 28-year-old British man has dodged a murder charge because he was out of his mind on drugs and did not know what he was doing.

However, Jake Notman, 28, who stabbed his girlfriend more than 30 times and then ran her over with his car, admitted to manslaughter in the death of Lauren Bloomer, 25, according to Birmingham Live.

The court accepted the argument from Notman’s defense team that after eating a cannabis brownie, Notman was having a “psychotic episode” in which he did not know “what was real and what was not” and had “totally lost touch with reality.”

More from IJR