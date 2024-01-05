Man killed after being pushed onto tracks in front of oncoming train during fight in Philadelphia

**VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED***



**Video may be disturbing **



Philadelphia



Video surfaces of a fight on SEPTA’s subway platform at 34th and Market



A man is thrown onto the tracks in front of a moving train. The train could not be stopped in time and officials say the man…

A man in Philadelphia died when he was pushed onto subway tracks and into the path of an oncoming train during a fight with another man Thursday night.

The death occurred blocks away from the University of Pennsylvania at the 34th Street SEPTA station in University City around 4:30 p.m., officials told NBC 10.

Disturbing footage captures the moment the two men argue just steps from the platform’s edge as the train is heard approaching the station.

A man wearing a dark coat and black hat lands two punches on the victim, causing the latter to tumble over onto the tracks.

Horrified bystanders scream as the Market-Frankford line train pulls into the station seconds later with the man on the tracks.

