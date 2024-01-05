Man killed after being pushed onto tracks in front of oncoming train during fight in Philadelphia

A man in Philadelphia died when he was pushed onto subway tracks and into the path of an oncoming train during a fight with another man Thursday night.
The death occurred blocks away from the University of Pennsylvania at the 34th Street SEPTA station in University City around 4:30 p.m., officials told NBC 10.
Disturbing footage captures the moment the two men argue just steps from the platform’s edge as the train is heard approaching the station.
A man wearing a dark coat and black hat lands two punches on the victim, causing the latter to tumble over onto the tracks.
Horrified bystanders scream as the Market-Frankford line train pulls into the station seconds later with the man on the tracks.