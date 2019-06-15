NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A man who was released from jail two weeks ago was arrested Monday and accused of raping a 78-year-old woman inside her Queens home.

Ryan Bayard, 30, who got out of prison on May 20, allegedly attacked the woman as she slept in her home near Brookville Blvd. and 148th St. in Rosedale at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

He was charged Monday with rape and committing a criminal sex act. Police released a mugshot of Bayard earlier on Monday that was on file from a previous crime and asked for the public’s help in finding him.

Bayard has two prior arrests, both in Queens in 2013. In one case he pleaded guilty to a violation after getting caught with a knife and was given a conditional discharge. In the other, he was accused, along with an accomplice, of robbing a man of his iPad after the victim was placed in a chokehold. Bayard plead to robbery and was sentenced to up to four years in prison, according to court records.