NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A trio of young women beat and robbed a man heading to the Path station in Midtown, police said Tuesday.

The crooks shoved the 41-year-old victim to the ground on W. 32nd St. near Sixth Ave. about 5:30 a.m. Saturday and struck him multiple times with a blunt object before taking off with his wallet and cell phone, authorities said. One of the women wore a winter hat emblazoned with the word “love.”

The victim, who had been headed to the PATH train when he was attacked, took himself to a hospital in New Jersey where he was treated for bruises and cuts to his head, arms and legs.

Cops released surveillance photos of the suspects Tuesday and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

The suspects appear to be in their teens or early 20s. Two of them wore hats while the third sported a hoodie.