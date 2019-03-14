BREITBART:

A Tennessee man was sentenced to nine days in jail after he was caught on camera dipping his testicles into a customer’s salsa while in a vehicle with his friend who worked as a delivery driver.

The judge sentenced Howard Matthew Webb, 31, to nine days behind bars and six months of probation on Tuesday after Webb agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

But when Webb entered his guilty plea to one count of misdemeanor assault/offensive touching, he started laughing in front of the judge.

The judge, however, was not amused and scolded the 31-year-old man for making light of the crimes against him.

“There is nothing about this situation I find cute or funny. It’s abhorrent!” Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert Headrick said.