NEW YORK POST:

A man was nabbed Wednesday night walking into St. Patrick’s Cathedral with four gallons of gasoline, lighter fluid and lighters, police said.

Marc Lamparello, 37, of New Jersey entered the historic Midtown church about 8 p.m. with the flammable paraphernalia, but was quickly intercepted by church security, law enforcement sources said.

He turned around, but spilled some gas in the process, prompting the guards to alert counter-terrorism cops stationed outside the church.

When questioned, Lamparello claimed he was simply cutting through the church to get to Madison Avenue because his van, which was parked outside on Fifth Avenue, ran out of gas, NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said at a press conference outside St. Pat’s Wednesday night.

But his tan mini-van was not out of fuel and his “answers were inconsistent and evasive, although he remained conversational with them and cooperative,” Miller said.

“I think the totality of circumstances of [an] individual walking into an iconic location like St. Patrick’s Cathedral carrying over four gallons of gasoline, two bottles of lighter fluid and lighters is something that we would have great concern over,” Miller said.