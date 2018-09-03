THE SUN:

A TRANSGENDER woman has spoken of her joy at becoming the oldest person in Britain to have surgery.

Ruth Rose, 85, had a reassignment op four years ago after her doctor told her she could be considered for the full procedure.

She has defended the £4,000 cost of the surgery by sitting on an NHS advisory board and volunteering for charities that support old people.

Ruth told the BBC: “It is only in the past 15 years that this has become acceptable. Before that people thought it was just for freaks.”

Ruth had the surgery after living as a woman for several years.

She had been known as James Rose, an ex-RAF navigator, mechanical engineer and financial consultant.

She married but kept her secret until 1973 when her wife found pictures of her dressed as a woman. They finally divorced in 2003.

Ruth waited until retirement to come out as a woman but first realised she wanted to be female aged nine.