NEW YORK POST:

Pizza Rat has some culinary competition.

A man was spotted on a packed 2 train Wednesday hand-feeding a rodent during rush hour. That’s right, rat foodies have moved beyond the platform and into the subway.

“I was coming home from work around 7 p.m., and was shocked to see a man with a rat on his lap,” says Nate Millado, 39, of Greenpoint.

“He was casually feeding it Chinese takeout,” says the admitted rodent hater (who happens to be this reporter’s spouse). “It took everything in me not to squeal because I can’t [deal] with rats, but that probably would’ve been the equivalent of screaming ‘FIRE!’ in a crowded theater and caused pandemonium.”