NEW YORK POST:

A madman with a machete stabbed four people donating blood at a Virginia plasma center, police and reports said.

The mayhem unfolded at the Octapharma Plasma center in Petersburg around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, when the weapon-wielding man allegedly burst into the blood center, sending staffers and donors running for their lives, USA Today reported.

“The suspect possibly has a machete. Units use caution,” the dispatcher can be heard saying, according to the outlet, which cited a recording released by broadcastify.com.

Two victims remain hospitalized, with one in critical condition and one stable, Petersburg police tweeted. The remaining victims were treated and released.

Lt. Dustin Sloan said the suspect, Jairque L. Shannon, was arrested without incident once cops arrived.

“He was sitting in a chair waiting for us,” Capt. Emanuel Chambliss noted.

It’s unclear why he allegedly attacked.