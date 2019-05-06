NEW YORK POST:

A Massachusetts man who spent roughly 30 years in prison for rape before being freed in 2016 is facing new charges in connection to a January sex assault, authorities said.

George Perrot, 51, was arraigned Monday in Salem Superior Court on charges of rape, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and open and gross lewdness after police said he was found unconscious on top of a partially naked woman who was also unconscious.

Perrot allegedly raped the woman orally and charged at a police officer when the cop woke him up, Essex County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said.

The victim, who was revived after being given Narcan, said Perrot offered her drugs during the Jan. 4 encounter in Lawrence but did not remember anything after that. She was not dating Perrot and did not consent to sexual contact, Kimball said.

Perrot, who has been held without bail since his arrest, was later arraigned in Lawrence District Court. A judge on Monday ordered him to remain held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for June 10. He has pleaded not guilty, Kimball said.