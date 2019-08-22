NEW YORK POST:

A man who fought back against a stranger who randomly attacked and robbed him inside a Brooklyn subway station said he was stunned by fellow straphangers — who stood by and began recording cellphone videos instead of helping.

The 48-year-old was inside the Utica Avenue A/C train station shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the stranger approached and, without any provocation, sucker-punched him in the face, cops said Wednesday.

But the victim turned the tables on his attacker — fighting back and brawling on the floor of the station, shocking footage shows.

Video released by police shows the suspect with his arm wrapped around the straphanger’s head as the victim begins to gain control and position himself on top of his attacker — while bystanders look on.