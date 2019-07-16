NEW YORK POST:

An Alabama man is “fighting for his life” because of a flesh-eating bacteria infection he contracted during a weekend kayaking trip — according to his wife, who shared gruesome photos on social media to warn others about the rare disease.

Ricky Rutherford and his wife, Cassey, of Waterloo — along with their family and friends — went kayaking at Second Creek on July 6, WAFF 48 reported.

Two days later, Ricky went to work and came home with a 103-degree temperature and cramping in his legs, according to the station. He works in a warehouse, so he assumed he was simply feeling the effects of working on his feet in the heat, the outlet reported.

So he returned to work the next day — but could hardly walk at all when he got home.