NEW YORK POST:

A big-hearted man was fatally shot in the head at a Florida Waffle House over the weekend after he picked up the tabs of other customers and handed out cash, police said.

Craig Brewer, 41, was gunned down early Sunday at around 3 a.m. at a Gainesville location of the chain by another patron identified by cops as 25-year-old Ezekiel Hicks, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Brewer’s good deeds at the Waffle House led to resentment by one woman inside the restaurant, which apparently sparked an argument between the victim and his alleged killer, The Gainesville Sun reported.

Brewer had paid the bills of other patrons and doled out $20 bills to some customers, the news site reported.