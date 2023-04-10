A man was fatally shot inside a Harlem smoke shop Sunday after the gunman blasted the victim in the head, according to harrowing footage of the cold-blooded killing.

The 36-year-old victim was found bleeding from bullet wounds inside the smoke shop at 304 Lenox Ave. around 8 p.m., police said.

The shooting is the latest rash of violence tied to the budding industry in the Big Apple.

The unnamed victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and back, according to law enforcement sources.

He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The suspect and the 36-year-old were involved in a dispute moments before the shooting, cops said.

Video of the encounter, obtained by The Post, shows the gunman and victim talking for several seconds as several other men stand around.

