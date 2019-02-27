KNOX NEWS:

People usually dip chips in salsa. A Maryville man had another idea.

Howard Matthew Webb, 31, is accused of placing his testicles in a salsa container that was then delivered to a low-tipping customer last month. Maryville police arrested Webb on Friday on a charge of “adulteration of food, liquids or pharmaceuticals,” a Class C felony.

The woman who received the salsa had ordered food Jan. 12 from a local Mexican restaurant through Dinner Delivered, an online food delivery service. Webb was a passenger in a vehicle driven by an independent contractor who worked for Dinner Delivered, general manager Aliyah Wilson told the Daily Times.

After the pair picked up the food from the restaurant, they made a video, according to an arrest warrant.

“Webb produced a video showing Webb placing his testicles in a salsa container and (the driver) is heard laughing and stating, ‘This is what you get when you give an 89-cent tip for an almost 30-minute drive,” Maryville Police Department investigator Rod Fernandez wrote in the warrant.

“Webb is heard saying, ‘Oh, oh, it feels good …’ “