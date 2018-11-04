NY POST

The man-eating tigress that terrorized the jungles of central India for two years has been shot and killed, but not without putting up a fight. A forest ranger on Friday fired a tranquilizing dart into the side of the six-year-old big cat, believed to have slain 13 villagers, but she charged at his open-air patrol vehicle and a hunter shot her with a single, fatal bullet to the belly. The hunter fired out of “self defense,” according to a report. The female tiger, the subject of a massive hunt involving sharpshooters, cameras and a heat-seeking drone, was lured out with the help of Obsession for Men, a Calvin Klein cologne with a pheromone from the nocturnal civet that attracts big cats, the New York Times reported.

