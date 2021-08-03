The New York Post:

An “aggressive” passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight was duct-taped to his seat after allegedly groping two flight attendants and assaulting another, video shows.

Cellphone footage obtained by WPLG shows the flier, Maxwell Berry, 22, being duct-taped to the back of a seat on Saturday’s Frontier flight from Philadelphia to Miami, where he was arrested by waiting cops on three counts of battery.

The video also shows Berry scuffling with a male flight attendant and yelling profanities while sitting in a window seat. An arrest report alleges Berry ordered two drinks and then asked for another before brushing his empty cup against the backside of a female flight attendant.

The flight attendant told Berry “don’t touch me” before he started to complain about his gum and wrapped it in a napkin, the arrest report shows.

Berry proceeded to spill his new drink on his shirt, prompting him to go to the bathroom and come out “shirtless,” according to the report. He then walked around the plane for roughly 15 minutes before groping the chest of two flight attendants, police said.

“He came from behind and put his arm around both of them and groped their breasts again,” the arrest report reads.

Berry later punched a male flight attendant who was asked to watch him following the in-flight chaos, according to the arrest report.

