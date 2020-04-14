NY POST

Philadelphia has changed its mask policy after a man was filmed being dragged off a city bus for not wearing a face covering. The passenger reportedly refused the driver’s request to step off. Cellphone video shows four officers forcibly removing the unmasked man. Philly Mayor Jim Kenney said he did not blame the bus driver and that “SEPTA bus drivers are front-line, boots-on-the-ground heroes.” The incident is under investigation, and the city will no longer enforce the mask rule.

READ MORE FROM THE NY POST