KMOV4 – St Louis:

A man was killed after being dragged by a FedEx truck overnight in downtown St. Louis during a night of protests, police said Saturday.

Days of intense protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality have spread across the United States. 1 of 28

The incident happened near N. Broadway and O’Fallon shortly after 3:00 a.m. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said the truck was forced off Interstate 70 due to protesters on the roadway. The truck got off onto North Broadway, heading toward Cass. While on N. Broadway, police said, the driver stopped the truck due to more protesters in the road.

Bystander Jared Arms captured a video of protesters blocking off a section of the road with their cars and setting something on fire when the FedEx truck approached. As it came to a halt, a crowd of protesters surrounded the front of the truck and began banging and climbing onto the passenger side. Police said two people standing on the passenger side footboard of the truck pointed guns at the driver.

WATCH (WARNING – DISTURBING IMAGES)

Read more at KMOV4 – St. Louis