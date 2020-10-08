New York Post:

A British man died and his two friends were left in comas during a trip to Turkey to get their teeth whitened on the cheap — possibly after boozing while on dental medication, according to reports.

Northern Irish DJ Richard Molloy, 33, collapsed and died early Saturday, while pals Aaron Callaghan and Declan Carson were put in medically induced comas in a hospital in Bodrum, according to the Times of London.

Callaghan updated friends Wednesday that the pair were now “safe and back up on our feet” but “absolutely gutted” at the “tragic passing of big Richie,” calling him an “absolute gentleman.”

The former soccer player gave no details on what caused the tragedy, but police say the trio fell ill after drinking and mixing drugs and alcohol, the UK Times said.

