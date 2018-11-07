NEW YORK POST:

A Washington kink enthusiast died last month after silicone injections in his genitals led to fatal bleeding, but his mom believes a gay sex “cult” is to blame.

Jack Chapman, a 28-year-old Australian living in Seattle, died from “silicone embolism syndrome” resulting in hemorrhaging in the lungs, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office told The Stranger this week.

Chapman — who went by “Tank Heathcliff Hafertepen” and “Pup Tank” — was an active member of San Francisco and later Seattle’s gay BDSM community. Chapman served as one of several slaves to master Dylan Hafertepen, known as the nickname “Noodles and Beef.”

Hafertepen, who has thousands of followers on social media, is known for posting salacious photos with his slaves, whom he calls his “pups.” Several of Hafertepen’s “pups,” including Tank, appear to have artificially enlarged genitals as well as extremely muscular bodies.

Chapman’s mother Linda is blaming Hafertepen for turning her son on to the dangerous body modification that resulted in his death. She likened her son’s relationship with his master to a cult.

“It was devotion, it was like some sort of clan, family, like a cult. And to prove their devotion to him they had to change their bodies,” Linda said on the Australian talk show The Project, which aired on Channel 10 this week.