An unidentified man reportedly set his car on fire and drove into a U.S. Capitol barricade before exiting his vehicle, firing a weapon indiscriminately and then shooting himself late Saturday night.

U.S. Capitol police have yet to confirm the incident, which PBS first reported. There were no reported injuries aside from the driver.

The man’s motive in the incident is unknown.

The incident comes more than a year after another vehicle crashed into a Capitol barricade in 2021, killing one police officer and wounding another.

READ MORE