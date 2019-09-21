NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

Federal immigration officials lashed out at authorities in Multnomah County, Oregon, and local sanctuary laws Thursday after a man residing in the U.S. illegally was set free upon serving 60 days for raping a dog to death. Fidel Lopez, 52, was convicted on April 8 of sexually assaulting his fiancée’s Lhasa Apso mix so forcefully that it had to be euthanized. He received a 60-day sentence but was released immediately because he had already served that amount of time awaiting trial on the February offense. But ICE says the county should have notified the agency at least 48 hours before Lopez was let go so they could apprehend him on immigration violations. “On April 8, Lopez was convicted of sexual assault of an animal and aggravated animal abuse and sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for time served,” said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokeswoman Tanya J. Roman in a statement. “The Multnomah County Jail did not honor the immigration detainer and released him without notice to ICE.” ICE picked up Lopez at home Thursday and served him a notice to appear, the agency said, and he will be taken to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma “pending immigration proceedings.”

