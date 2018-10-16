NEW YORK POST:

That’s a real killer smile.

A Moroccan man convicted of helping the 9/11 terrorists carry out their plot flashed a huge grin as he flew home a free man on Monday after being released early from his meager sentence in Germany.

Mounir el Motassadeq was sentenced to just 15 years behind bars for accessory to murder in 2006, but received credit for time served after his initial arrest in 2001 — and was freed shortly before finishing even that stretch to be deported back to his homeland.

German courts ruled that he was part of the so-called “Hamburg cell” with ringleader Mohamed Atta and two of the other extremists, and was aware the three planned to hijack and crash planes — if not all the details of the plot, which took 2,997 lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

El Motassadeq, who admitted to training at an al-Qaeda camp in Afghanistan, helped “watch the attackers’ backs and conceal them” by paying their tuition and rent so they could keep up appearances as students in Germany as they plotted, the court found.

He maintained that he knew nothing of his friends’ plans to attack the US.

“I swear by God that I did know the attackers were in America,” he shouted in German at a sentencing hearing.

“I swear by God that I did not know what they wanted to do.”