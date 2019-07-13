NY POST

A Florida woman has been warning people on Facebook about a flesh-eating bacteria that her father contracted while swimming — which took his life less than 48 hours later. “Flesh Eating Bacteria sounds like an urban legend,” said Cheryl Bennett Wiygul, of Niceville, in a post Wednesday. “Let me assure you that it is not.” Wiygul’s dad, Dave Bennett, had been visiting from Memphis last week and was in Destin — a popular Gulf of Mexico beach spot — with her and her mother. The family had been enjoying a day of jet ski riding and “throwing the ball around in the water” at Rocky Bayou — an inlet connecting to Choctawhatchee Bay — when Bennett got infected.

