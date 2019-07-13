NEW YORK POST:

A Florida woman has been warning people on Facebook about a flesh-eating bacteria that her father contracted while swimming — which took his life less than 48 hours later.

“Flesh Eating Bacteria sounds like an urban legend,” said Cheryl Bennett Wiygul, of Niceville, in a post Wednesday. “Let me assure you that it is not.”

Wiygul’s dad, Dave Bennett, had been visiting from Memphis last week and was in Destin — a popular Gulf of Mexico beach spot — with her and her mother.

The family had been enjoying a day of jet ski riding and “throwing the ball around in the water” at Rocky Bayou — an inlet connecting to Choctawhatchee Bay — when Bennett got infected.

“We had a blast,” remembered Wiygul, describing the week leading up to it.

“We were out in the bay on the boat near Crab Island, went to the beach in Destin twice, splashed around Turkey Creek, swam in Boggy Bayou, in our pool and then on Friday we spent the day at Rocky Bayou,” she said. “We left around 4:00 p.m. Daddy stayed up late Friday night and watched a movie. He was happy and talkative, seemed to feel fine as he did all week.”