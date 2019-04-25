NEW YORK POST:

A Michigan man who claimed to be Jesus Christ stole a donation box from a church during an Easter Sunday service, authorities said.

Quinton Alexander Hunt, 29, of Pontiac, was arrested Sunday by deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office after harassing and intimating worshipers at the Eternal Mother Temple in Pontiac by insisting he was Jesus while asking for money, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hunt led responding deputies on a brief foot chase, but was taken into custody after being subdued with a stun gun. The donation box, which contained roughly $831, was recovered and deputies matched Hunt to a suspect depicted earlier in surveillance videos from the church.