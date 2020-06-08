KSDK.COM

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a retired St. Louis police captain. Retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn was found shot to death outside of a north St. Louis pawn shop after a night of unrest in the city. Dorn was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound outside Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry on June 2. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced on Sunday that 24-year-old Stephan Cannon has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to charging documents, surveillance video showed a Pontiac G6 pull up alongside the pawn shop and multiple people from the G6 entered the store. Surveillance video then showed Cannon exiting the store and walking towards the Pontiac G6 just before Dorn arrived. Once Dorn arrived, Cannon was seen approaching the corner of the store with a gun in his hand. “It is apparent from the surveillance that at the time the shots were fired, Cannon was the only person standing at that corner,” charging documents said. Multiple plumes of smoke were seen coming from the area where only Cannon was standing, according to charging documents. “Once Dorn has been shot and falls to the ground, Cannon can be seen approaching the door to the pawn shop,” charging documents said. A television taken from the pawn shop was recovered at the residence where Cannon was arrested. According to charging documents, Cannon said he was inside the pawn shop that night and also said he cut his hair to change his appearance after he saw his photograph being distributed. He’s being held with no bond allowed.

