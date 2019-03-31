NY POST

A South Carolina man has been charged with the kidnapping and brutal murder of a 21-year-old University of South Carolina student from New Jersey who mistakenly got into his car, thinking he was her Uber driver. Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook said late Saturday night that Nathaniel Rowland, 24, was picked up in a traffic stop and Samantha Josephson’s blood was found in his car, Fox News reported. After killing her, he dumped her body in a wooded area, cops said. osephson, who had been out with friends at the popular Bird Dog bar in Columbia, had been planning to attend Drexel University’s law school in Philadelphia next fall.

