NEW YORK POST:

A Colorado man has been charged in connection to the murder of his 7-year-old son — whose body was found inside a dog crate encased in concrete, according to prosecutors and a new report.

Leland Pankey, 39, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and tampering with a deceased human in connection to the July death of Caden McWilliams — whose remains were not found until December, according to the Colorado District Attorney’s office and a report in The Denver Post.

In January, charges were filed against the boy’s mother, Elisha Pankey, 43, for child abuse and abuse of a corpse.

Elisha then told authorities about the abuse her husband allegedly inflicted on the boy, the Denver Post reported.

Prior to Caden’s death, the boy’s mom said he was beaten and starved by his father, according to the local paper.