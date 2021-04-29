CBS Local – Baltimore:

A Maryland man will now be charged with first-degree murder and assault in attacks that ultimately caused the death of a Delaware police officer and an elderly couple with serious injuries.

Authorities said Delmar police were called to a local residence shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday for a fight in progress.

ORIGINAL STORY – Delmar Police Officer Keith Heacook Found Unconscious, Seriously Injured After Responding To Report Of Fight; Suspect Randon Wilkerson Arrested

The 911 caller reported one of the occupants, later identified as Randon D. Wilkerson, 30, of Salisbury, was fighting with other residents and destroying items inside the residence.

A separate 911 call was received moments later from a neighbor across the street who reported that he and his wife had been assaulted.

Authorities said Delmar police corporal Keith Heacook responded and was attacked by Wilkerson. Additional officers were dispatched after dispatchers were unable to make radio contact with Heacook and found him unconscious inside the residence.

Heacook, a 22-year veteran of the police force, was taken to Shock Trauma medical center in Baltimore with significant head injuries. He was declared clinically dead on Wednesday.

Police said Wilkerson also assaulted a 76-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man living across the street after knocking on the back door and gaining entry. Both were hospitalized; the woman was later transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The Humane Society of Wicomico County said the elderly couple, Steve and Judy Franklin, are loyal volunteers at their shelter.

The Humane Society set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the victims’ care.

Wilkerson was arrested after being spotted at the rear of the property where Heacook was assaulted. He is charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony and terroristic threatening.

VICTIMS: Officer Heacook, Left – Steve & Judy Franklin, Right





More at CBS Local – Baltimore