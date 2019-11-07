NEW YORK POST:

A New Jersey man caught on surveillance video faking a slip and fall was sentenced Monday to probation, community service and ordered to pay restitution, according to a report.

WABC-TV reported Alexander Goldinsky of Randolph received two years of probation and 14 hours of community service.

He also was ordered to pay $563.48 to an insurance company.

Prosecutors said the 58-year-old, an independent contractor who was subcontracted to do work at a Woodbridge company, filed an insurance claim for bogus injuries.

He filed a claim alleging he was injured after he slipped and fell at the business.