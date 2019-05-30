NEW YORK POST:

The man who was caught in a now-viral video viciously attacking his Lyft driver after demanding that the cabbie drive faster on the way to a Queens hospital has turned himself in, police said.

George Catalano, 36, a repeat offender, surrendered with his mother at the 114th Precinct station house in Queens Thursday at around 11 a.m., according to cops and a source.

Police charged Catalano with reckless endangerment and assault for the attack last week on Lyft driver Eduardo Madiedo, authorities said.