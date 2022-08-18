A MAN caught monkeypox after dancing in a crowd at an outdoor event in the UK.

He claims to have had no sexual contact with anyone, which is how the virus is typically being spread.

Doctors reported that the unidentified man in his 20s “attended a large, crowded outdoor event”.

He “had close contact with others, including close dancing, for a few hours”, according to the report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While other people at the event were in sleeveless tops and shorts, he was wearing trousers and a short-sleeved T-shirt, leaving only his arms exposed.

Describing his interactions with those around him, the researchers said the man had shared an e-cigarette with a woman.

