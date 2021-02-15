The New York Post:

A convicted felon in Washington state wasted no time, landing back in the slammer after allegedly carjacking a 16-year-old girl just 20 minutes after being sprung from prison, police said.

The teen called Spokane police at 10:28 p.m. Saturday to report that she was accosted in the Browne’s Addition neighborhood by a man who demanded her car and said he was armed, officials said.

The suspect — 31-year-old Marcus Goodman — had been released from prison at 10:08 p.m., a mere 20 minutes earlier, police said in a statement.

Officers immediately began scouring the city for the stolen vehicle and a little before 1 a.m., an alert sergeant spotted it with Goodman in the driver’s seat near Francis Avenue and North Nevada Street.

“As officers investigated Goodman’s activity they became aware Goodman had been released from jail on an unrelated felony charge at 10:08 PM,” the police report read.

“The investigation showed in 20 minutes Goodman had traveled the roughly 1.5 miles from jail to the incident location in Browne’s Addition and robbed the juvenile victim,” it added.

The suspect soon found himself back in familiar surroundings — when he was booked into the Spokane County Jail on a felony charge of second-degree robbery.

Police said Goodman has prior felony convictions but did not provide details.

