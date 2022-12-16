The New York City Police Department is searching for a man involved in an anti-Semitic attack in Central Park that left a 63-year-old man with a broken hand.

The incident happened Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive.

Police say the victim was walking when the suspect hit him from behind. The victim fell to the ground, causing him to have a chipped tooth and broken hand. EMS took him to a hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect made anti-Semitic remarks to the victim including reportedly saying “Kanye 2024” before fleeing westbound on 72 Street on a bicycle and a bicycle trailer, which appeared to be carrying various miscellaneous items, including a sign that said: “Hungry Disabled.”

READ MORE