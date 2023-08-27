Man brings motorcycle on NYC subway, gets mad at riders who ask him to move

Man brings a motorcycle onto a subway train and gets upset when people try to pass through. Why are people like this? pic.twitter.com/dSLmBRzpFR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2023

A self-centered NYC subway rider was captured on camera getting mad at other commuters boarding the train while blocking the car with his massive motorbike. X/stillgray An entitled New York City subway straphanger ruined the ride for dozens of other commuters when he blocked the train car with his massive motorbike — then played the victim when he was asked to move. Bizarre footage of the incident shows the man growing increasingly agitated as other riders trying to board the car attempt to squeeze past the motorcycle. “I’m not moving. I’m not moving,” the young man asserted. The riders soon found the mission impossible — the bike was parked just in front of the doors and laid across the car, completely blocking the aisle. When asked whether he could reposition his bike so it wasn’t blocking the group’s path, the biker ordered them to go through another door of the car instead. He then points to the space where his motorcycle stood, adding: “I’m staying right here.”

