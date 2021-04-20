The New York Post:

A suspected robber was brutally body-slammed by his would-be victim during an attempted stick-up in California, wild video shows.

The 31-second clip shows a man walking to the rear of his SUV as two suspects, including one with a gun, run up on him.

But the impressively unalarmed victim quickly punches his armed attacker before picking him up and throwing him to the ground, the footage shows.

“OK, OK!” the roughed-up robber says while letting out a high-pitched squeal.

The man’s alleged accomplice then found himself also begging for mercy after the tables were turned.

“Hey, let him go!” the second suspect says. “Let him go!”

“All right, all right, all right,” the injured attacker pleads while on the ground.

More at The New York Post