Man behind Ivy League ‘doxxing trucks’ has home searched by gun-toting SWAT team

The president of Accuracy in Media — the group that deployed “doxxing trucks” to Ivy League schools mired in pro-Palestinian controversies — had his home searched by a cadre of rifle-toting SWAT officers in the early hours of Friday, The Post has learned.

Accuracy in Media boss Adam Guillette was away from his North Florida home when he received a call from local authorities Friday notifying him that officers had searched his home around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a call falsely claiming that Guillette was at home and pointing a gun at his wife’s head.

Guillette, who was out of town with his wife to attend a wedding in Texas, told The Post that he believes someone lied to the cops “to get me killed” in response to Accuracy in Media’s recent campaign that saw box trucks outfitted with billboards exposing students and faculty allegedly involved in “horribly hateful, antisemitic proclamations” at Harvard, Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania.

More here.