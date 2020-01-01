NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

A man was beaten in a Queens subway station after accidentally tapping his attacker with a walking stick, police said. The 54-year-old victim was leaving the 74th St.-Broadway station in Jackson Heights when he inadvertently tapped a stranger with the stick on the 7 train platform about 7:50 p.m. Saturday, cops said. The stranger went berzerk, punching and kicking the victim in the face, leaving him with bleeding from cuts to his face and head. The attacker jumped on a Flushing-bound 7 train and has not been caught.

