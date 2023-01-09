On December 3rd in New York City, a 35-year-old Asian man was attacked by a black male who struck him in the head with an umbrella, threatened his life, and called him racist epithets.

The New York Post reports that “an Asian man was randomly targeted by a hate-spewing racist who threatened to kill him and whacked him over the head with an umbrella.”

The NYPD said the suspect “made derogatory anti-Asian statements and threatened to kill him.”

The incident happened in Downtown Brooklyn at the intersection of Willoughby Street and Fleet Place around 4 pm.

According to the Post, “The racist followed the victim,” attacked the man, and then quickly fled the scene.

The victim received a minor forehead injury and denied medical attention on the scene.

According to the Daily News, the police released photos of the suspect on Sunday and “The suspect is described as about 5-feet-9 with a slim build and dark complexion. He was wearing a black winter hat, white face mask, black bubble jacket with a hood, black button-down shirt, black pants and white sneakers.”

