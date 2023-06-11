Fox News

Damon Atkins was arrested in Reading, Pennsylvania, and slapped with a criminal charge of ‘disorderly conduct, engaged in fighting’

Canadian pastor arrested for second time after protesting drag queen storytime for kids

Pastor Derek Reimer was arrested for the second time in recent weeks for protesting drag queen storytime for children in Calgary, Alberta. Charges were dropped against a self-professing Christian “street preacher” who was arrested while citing the Bible in protest of an LGBTQ Pride event in Reading, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Damon Atkins was arrested June 6 for”disorderly conduct, engaged in fighting,” but the charges were dropped after an official review of video evidence, the Berks County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release. “The charges were withdrawn after the District Attorney’s Office reviewed the videos of the incident along with applicable case law,” the statement said. Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach had told The Lancaster Patriot that he believed the arrest of Atkins was “unlawful” and “could open the City of Reading and their police department to legal action.”

