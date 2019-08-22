NEW YORK POST:

A New Jersey man has been arrested in the murder of his 26-year-old co-worker, more than two months after she was found dead in her apartment, prosecutors said Thursday.

Kenneth Saal, 30, is accused of killing Carolyn Byington when she went home for lunch on June 10.

He was arrested at his home in Lindenwold in Camden County on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Neighbors in Byington’s Plainsboro apartment complex on Hunter Glen Drive recalled hearing faint screams and the sound of furniture moving coming from her unit at the time.

Saal and Byington worked together at Engine Group, a marketing firm with a location in Princeton, for the past three years. Saal works as a staff accountant, while Byington was a market research project manager.